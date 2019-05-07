Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainians laying flowers at Russian embassy in memory of plane crash victims

World
May 07, 11:10 UTC+3 KIEV

According to recent reports, the accident killed 41 people

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

KIEV, May 7. /TASS/. Ukrainians are laying flowers at the Russian embassy in Kiev in memory of the victims of Sunday’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, an embassy official told TASS on Tuesday.

"People are bringing flowers, icon lamps and notes of condolences," the official said.

Read also

Number of people hospitalized after air crash at Sheremetyevo Airport reaches 10

Member of the Opposition Bloc party’s parliamentary faction Vadim Novinsky was one of those who laid flowers at the Russian embassy. He pointed out that despite difficulties in relations between the two countries, people cannot but share the grief of their neighbors.

Founder of the ‘Opposition Platform For Life’ party Yuri Boiko and Chairman of the party’s Political Council Viktor Medvedchuk earlier expressed condolences over the plane crash.

Ukrainian President-Elect Vladimir Zelensky also did not remain indifferent, while the outgoing president, Pyotr Poroshenko, failed to offer condolences. Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin wished a speedy recovery to the injured on Kiev’s behalf. However, most Ukrainian politicians refrained from responding to the tragedy although one of those injured in the accident is a Ukrainian national.

On May 5, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Russia’s national airline Aeroflot crash-landed at Sheremetyevo airport. The flight, en route from Moscow to Murmansk, had a total of 78 people on board. According to recent data, the accident killed 41. Six were hospitalized, the Russian Health Ministry said.

An investigation has been opened under Article 263.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (air safety violations leading to two or more deaths by negligence). Several causes for the crash are being considered, including weather conditions, a technical malfunction and the pilots’ incompetence.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
2
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
3
Number of people hospitalized after air crash at Sheremetyevo Airport reaches 10
4
Ukrainians laying flowers at Russian embassy in memory of plane crash victims
5
More than 51,000 people evacuated in Moscow during new wave of hoax bomb calls
6
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
7
Turkish military servicemen to start training course to use S-400 systems in late May
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT