Maduro offers condolences over Russian plane crash

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has offered condolences to the Russian people over Sunday’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

"I express my deepest condolences to the Russian people over an accident at Sheremetyevo International Airport, which claimed 41 lives," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

On May 5, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Russia’s national airline Aeroflot crash-landed at Sheremetyevo airport. The flight, en route from Moscow to Murmansk, had a total of 78 people on board. According to recent data, the accident killed 41. Six were hospitalized, the Russian Health Ministry said.

An investigation has been opened under Article 263.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (air safety violations leading to two or more deaths by negligence). Several causes for the crash are being considered, including weather conditions, a technical malfunction and the pilots’ incompetence.