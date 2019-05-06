US understands there can be no military solution to Venezuela issue, says Lavrov

ROVANIEMI /Finland/, May 6. /TASS/. US officials understand that there can be no military solution to the Venezuela issue because the consequences of such a scenario would be devastating, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday.

"Judging by my contacts with my American and other colleagues, including those from Europe and Latin America, I don’t see anyone who would call for a reckless military solution. I hope everyone understands that as far as practical politics is concerned, there can be no military solution because it would mean catastrophe," the Russian top diplomat emphasized. When asked whether US diplomats understood it, he answered in the affirmative.

"We strongly oppose military actions in breach of international law, anywhere," Lavrov went on to say. "Only the United Nations Security Council can authorize the use of force. Besides, it [force] can be used in response to an aggression against a sovereign state. No options concerning Venezuela imply any such thing," he noted.

Lavrov said following Sunday’s talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza that US President Donald Trump had not announced intentions to launch a military intervention in Venezuela during the May 3 telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.