Moscow calls on Israel and Palestine to observe ceasefire

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian side calls on Israel and Palestine to observe the ceasefire reached through the mediation of Egypt and the UN, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"Moscow is deeply concerned about a new upsurge of armed confrontation between Israel and the Gaza Strip, including the exchange of massive indiscriminate missile attacks on Israeli territory and strikes on various areas of the Palestinian enclave," the ministry stressed.

The ministry noted that "thanks to the intensive intermediary work of Egypt and the UN, a ceasefire agreement was reached and launched overnight into May 6." "We resolutely call on the Israeli and Palestinian sides to observe the ceasefire in order to avoid the further escalation of tensions from which chiefly hurts peaceful residents. The tragic events of the last days confirm again the need to urgently renew the meaningful and productive negotiation process based on the two-state formula of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement in compliance with the well-known resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative," the Foreign Ministry pointed out.

"The task of searching for viable and complex solutions to socio-economic problems of the Gaza Strip, that is seeing a blockade, also remains important. Otherwise, the situation there will continue to deteriorate, thus creating new treats to security in Israel, Palestine and the whole region," the ministry added.

Palestinian radicals launched more than 600 missiles from the Gaza Strip on Israel on the morning of May 4; 150 of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system. In response to the missile attacks, Israeli soldiers hit about 300 military targets in the Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera, at least 22 Palestinians were killed and 146 were injured in the Israeli strikes.