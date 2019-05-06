Russian plane delivers 8 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Mongolia to Syria

DAMASCUS, May 6. /TASS/. A Russian plane has delivered 8 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Mongolia to the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, Sergei Smolinsky, representative of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties, told reporters.

He said that the distribution of the cargo among the most needy groups of Syrian population has already begun.

"This assistance is very much needed by the Syrian people today," said Smolinsky.

"We see that the Syrian people need support, so we are here," Tavacin Khavtar, head of the General Staff of the Mongolian armed forces, said in turn.

Representatives of the Mongolian military department did not rule out that in the future it will arrange another humanitarian mission with the help of Russian colleagues.