US to send aircraft carrier group to Central Command zone as a signal to Iran

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The US will send a naval strike group and led by the Abraham Lincoln carrier and a tactical bomber group to the operational zone of the US Central Command in the Middle East as a signal to the Iranian authorities. This is according to a statement by national security adviser John Bolton.

The move comes "in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings," Bolton said, and is intended to convey "to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force," according to the statement.

"The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces," Bolton stressed.

On April 8, Trump declared that the US had decided to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on a list of foreign terrorist organizations. In response, Iran’s National Security Council listed the United States Armed Forces as a terrorist organization.