Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to send aircraft carrier group to Central Command zone as a signal to Iran

World
May 06, 5:23 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Аccording to a statement by national security adviser John Bolton the move comes "in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings"

Share
1 pages in this article
US National Security Adviser John Bolton

US National Security Adviser John Bolton

© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The US will send a naval strike group and led by the Abraham Lincoln carrier and a tactical bomber group to the operational zone of the US Central Command in the Middle East as a signal to the Iranian authorities. This is according to a statement by national security adviser John Bolton.

The move comes "in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings," Bolton said, and is intended to convey "to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force," according to the statement.

"The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces," Bolton stressed.

On April 8, Trump declared that the US had decided to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on a list of foreign terrorist organizations. In response, Iran’s National Security Council listed the United States Armed Forces as a terrorist organization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
A US citizen died in a plane fire at Sheremetyevo - source
2
US to send aircraft carrier group to Central Command zone as a signal to Iran
3
Trump shared a post on Twitter calling to add 2 years to his presidential term
4
Russian, Venezuelan diplomats to discuss efforts towards political dialogue in Venezuela
5
At least 13 die in plane fire at Moscow airport
6
Putin offers his condolences over plane fire incident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo
7
41 people died in plane fire at Sheremetyevo
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT