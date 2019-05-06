Trump shared a post on Twitter calling to add 2 years to his presidential term

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. Donald Trump shared on his Twitter page a statement written by American lawyer Jerry Falwell, Jr., in which the latter called for extending Trump’s presidential term for another two years due to the investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which failed to reveal collusion between Trump headquarters and Russia.

The US President also added his own comment on that topic on Twitter. However, he did not directly mention such a desire on his part.

"After the best week for Donald Trump - no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits Barack Obama did spy on his campaign, and the economy is soaring. I now support reparations - Trump should have 2 years added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by his corrupt failed coup," the statement by Jerry Falwell, Jr. head of the Liberty University in Virginia says.

In his own statement on Twitter Trump actually reiterated that statement but did it much more carefully:

"Despite the tremendous success that I have had as President, including perhaps the greatest economy and most successful first two years of any President in history, they have stolen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back," the US President tweeted.

The Mueller probe

On April 18, the US Department of Justice released a report on the results of the investigation of Muller, which lasted almost two years. The Special Adviser claimed that Russia tried to influence the course of the presidential election campaign in the United States in 2016. At the same time, he admitted that the investigation did not reveal Trump's collusion with Russia. At the same time Mueller stressed that he could not make a firm conclusion whether Trump created obstacles to justice.

Trump and his assistants repeatedly rejected suspicions of any illegal contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign. Moscow also repeatedly rejected allegations of attempts to influence the course of elections in the United States.