Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan diplomat asks Lavrov to tell Pompeo that there is no alternative to dialogue

World
May 06, 1:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Jorge Arreaza, the United States is "leading itself into deadlock"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Sunday he has asked his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, who plans to meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Finland’s Rovaniemi on Monday, to tell the latter that there is no alternative to dialogue.

"I think it is necessary to bring home to the US Department of State, probably, during talks in Finland, that we at a point when we must get back to dialogue, respect for international law and principles of bilateral relations," he said at a news conference after talks with Lavrov.

According to Arreaza, the United States is "leading itself into deadlock". "They are taking a range of actions that are doomed to failure, such as attempts to appoint a fake president in another country, an attempted coup in Venezuela, attempts to influence the Bolivarian armed forces," he said.

Juan Guaido, a Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
41 people died in plane fire at Sheremetyevo
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Trump says relations with Russia have tremendous potential
4
Venezuelan diplomat asks Lavrov to tell Pompeo that there is no alternative to dialogue
5
Moldova calls for consolidated position on withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria
6
Pentagon gearing up to cut Ankara out of F-35 program, acting chief says
7
Russian Northern Fleet naval group led by frigate Admiral Gorshkov enters Sea of Japan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT