Venezuelan diplomat asks Lavrov to tell Pompeo that there is no alternative to dialogue

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Sunday he has asked his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, who plans to meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Finland’s Rovaniemi on Monday, to tell the latter that there is no alternative to dialogue.

"I think it is necessary to bring home to the US Department of State, probably, during talks in Finland, that we at a point when we must get back to dialogue, respect for international law and principles of bilateral relations," he said at a news conference after talks with Lavrov.

According to Arreaza, the United States is "leading itself into deadlock". "They are taking a range of actions that are doomed to failure, such as attempts to appoint a fake president in another country, an attempted coup in Venezuela, attempts to influence the Bolivarian armed forces," he said.

Juan Guaido, a Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.