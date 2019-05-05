Kuwaiti court fixes $65.7 mln bail for release of Russian citizen Lazareva

KUWAIT CITY, May 5. /TASS/. A court of appeal in Kuwait has fixed the amount of bail at 20 mln Kuwaiti dinars (roughly $65.7 mln at the current rate of exchange) to release the Russian wealth manager sentenced to 10 years behind bars, a source told TASS.

On Sunday, a regular hearing of the emirate’s court of appeal was held, which was expected to see taking the final verdict on Lazareva’s case, the source said. The judge fixed the bail amount at 40 mln Kuwaiti dinars ($131.5 mln) for the Russian citizen and her Kuwaiti colleague Saeed Dashti who is also serving his sentence in a Kuwaiti prison. The next court hearing is scheduled for June 9. The defense has not yet provided comment on the new terms for Lazareva’s release.

The Russian citizen Maria Lazareva who headed KGL Investment, was detained by the Kuwaiti authorities in November 2017. In May 2018, she was found guilty of embezzlement and sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Kuwait court. Meanwhile, the defense team expects a retrial, which was reported by her lawyer Ekaterina Dukhina on February 27.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his visit to the emirate that he had discussed the situation around Lazareva with the Kuwaiti authorities and delivered a request to guarantee her legal rights when examining the case.