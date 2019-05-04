Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 150 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza Strip, Israel hits 30 targets in response - IDF

World
May 04, 19:02 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

According to Israel’s national emergency medical service Magen David Adom, a 50-year-old Israeli woman was wounded as a result of missile shelling

TEL AVIV, May 4. /TASS/. More than 150 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel since Saturday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit more than 30 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in response, IDF said on Saturday.

According to Israel’s national emergency medical service Magen David Adom, a 50-year-old Israeli woman was wounded as a result of missile shelling southern Israel.

In response to the Gaza rocket fire, IDF hit 30 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) military targets across the Gaza Strip, including training and weapons manufacturing compounds, a naval compound, and a Hamas-PIJ joint military compound.

According to the Al Arabiya television channel, one Palestinian was killed and eight more were wounded in the Israeli strikes.

Tensions along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel flared up dramatically this week after an almost month-long period of relative lull. On Saturday morning, the Israeli army blocked roads adjacent to the Gaza Strip. Two Israeli servicemen were founded in this area on Friday when it came under shelling from the Gaza Strip. On the same day, IDF hit two Hamas military compounds in the Gaza Strip in response, killing two Palestinians.

