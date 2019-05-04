Zelensky says he will offer parliament to hold inauguration May 19

KIEV, May 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s president-elect Vladimir Zelensky has said he will offer the country’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) to hold his inauguration ceremony on May 19. He was talking to reporters on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Verkhovna Rada speaker, leaders of parliamentary factions and lawmakers’ groups.

"At the meeting, we will suggest [holding the inauguration] on May 19, and then we’ll see," Zelensky said without explaining why that date was chosen.

He added that the inauguration date will be the key issue at the meeting. "We will discuss other issues too," Zelensky noted.

In accordance with Ukraine’s Constitution, the president should take office within 30 days after the official publication of the election results. The results of the presidential election were made public on Friday, May 3. In this case, the president-elect must take the oath of office by June 2 (inclusive).