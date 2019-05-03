Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump, Putin did not discuss Russian meddling in next US election, says Trump

World
May 03, 23:48 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"We had a good conversation about many different things," the US leader stated

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of potential Russian meddling in the upcoming US presidential election, set to take place in 2020, Trump said on the outcomes of the phone call with the Russian leader on Friday.

"We did not discuss that," Trump said in response to a question about whether they touched upon Russia’s potential meddling in the next US election. "We had a good conversation about many different things," the US leader stated.

Putin and Trump also discussed the results of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election. "[Putin] sort of smiled when he said something to the effect that it started up as a mountain and ended up as a mouse. But he knew that because he knew that there was no collusion," the US leader said.

On April 18, the US Department of Justice published Mueller’s report, in which the special counsel stated that Russia had attempted to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, however, the investigation failed to find proof of Trump’s collusion with Russia. Mueller stressed that he cannot reach an unambiguous conclusion on whether the US leader was involved in obstruction of justice.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Trump discuss nuclear disarmament, Venezuela, Mueller report during phone call
2
Trump, Putin did not discuss Russian meddling in next US election, says Trump
3
Russia calls on international community to end ‘anti-Cuban blockade’ by the US
4
Over 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen killed or injured in Donbass over last year — DPR
5
Wintershall and Dea of Mikhail Fridman complete merger
6
Russian poultry meat producers receive permits to supply products to Philippines
7
US satellite EchoStar 16 successfully placed on target orbit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT