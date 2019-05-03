Trump, Putin did not discuss Russian meddling in next US election, says Trump

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of potential Russian meddling in the upcoming US presidential election, set to take place in 2020, Trump said on the outcomes of the phone call with the Russian leader on Friday.

"We did not discuss that," Trump said in response to a question about whether they touched upon Russia’s potential meddling in the next US election. "We had a good conversation about many different things," the US leader stated.

Putin and Trump also discussed the results of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election. "[Putin] sort of smiled when he said something to the effect that it started up as a mountain and ended up as a mouse. But he knew that because he knew that there was no collusion," the US leader said.

On April 18, the US Department of Justice published Mueller’s report, in which the special counsel stated that Russia had attempted to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, however, the investigation failed to find proof of Trump’s collusion with Russia. Mueller stressed that he cannot reach an unambiguous conclusion on whether the US leader was involved in obstruction of justice.