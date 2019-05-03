Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip - TV

World
May 03, 21:21 UTC+3

According to the source, the strike was carried out by drones on the positions of Hamas

TASS, May 3. Two Palestinians have been killed on Friday as a result of the air strike from the side of Israel on the central area of the Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera TV channel informed, citing a Palestinian healthcare official.

According to the source, the strike was carried out by drones on the positions of Hamas. Three more Hamas supporters have been injured in the attack. Earlier reports informed of two victims of the attack.

Earlier on Friday, two Israeli servicemen have been injured as a result of shelling initiated by Palestinian radicals in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army’s press service informed that an Israeli drone has struck a Hamas military post on the territory of the Gaza Strip in response.

