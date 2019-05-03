Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No specific date yet for Libyan foreign minister’s visit to Moscow - source

World
May 03, 14:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The exact date depends on him and on the situation in the country," the source said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The exact date of the visit by Foreign Minister in Libya’s Government of National Accord Mohamed Taher Siala to Moscow depends on the situation around Tripoli and has not been set yet, a diplomatic source informed TASS on Friday.

"We are waiting for him, but the exact date depends on him and on the situation in the country," the source said.

Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov earlier said that Siala could visit Moscow soon.

Currently, there are two governments in Libya: Tripoli’s Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and recognized by the international community and the interim Cabinet of Abdullah Al-Thani, which is operating in the country’s east together with the elected parliament and is supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On April 4, Haftar announced the launch of an offensive on Tripoli. Meanwhile, Sarraj ordered all military units subordinate to him to brace for a defensive operation. Later on, armed units based in the capital declared Operation Volcano of Anger against the advancing Libyan National Army’s forces.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Agreement reached on Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Finland, says senior diplomat
2
OMV earmarks 44 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2 in Q1 2019
3
No specific date yet for Libyan foreign minister’s visit to Moscow - source
4
US is trying to sow confusion and fear in Venezuela to demoralize its citizens - diplomat
5
Decision to replace ambassador does not mean crisis in Russia-Belarus relations - Karasin
6
Guaido does not rule out military intervention in Venezuela
7
Russian Northern Fleet naval group led by frigate Admiral Gorshkov enters Sea of Japan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT