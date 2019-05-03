No specific date yet for Libyan foreign minister’s visit to Moscow - source

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The exact date of the visit by Foreign Minister in Libya’s Government of National Accord Mohamed Taher Siala to Moscow depends on the situation around Tripoli and has not been set yet, a diplomatic source informed TASS on Friday.

"We are waiting for him, but the exact date depends on him and on the situation in the country," the source said.

Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov earlier said that Siala could visit Moscow soon.

Currently, there are two governments in Libya: Tripoli’s Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and recognized by the international community and the interim Cabinet of Abdullah Al-Thani, which is operating in the country’s east together with the elected parliament and is supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On April 4, Haftar announced the launch of an offensive on Tripoli. Meanwhile, Sarraj ordered all military units subordinate to him to brace for a defensive operation. Later on, armed units based in the capital declared Operation Volcano of Anger against the advancing Libyan National Army’s forces.