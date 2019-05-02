Over 1,300 refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Over 1,300 people left the Rukban refugee camp on Wednesday and entered the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said on Thursday.

"On May 1, another 1,379 refugees left the Rukban camp via the humanitarian corridor through the Jleb checkpoint. All Syrian refugees who left the camp received medical assistance, as well as necessities and food. Since the Jleb checkpoint was opened, a total of 9,185 people left the Rukban camp and entered the territory controlled by the Syrian authorities," Kupchishin said.

The humanitarian situation in the Rukban camp is rapidly deteriorating, while US forces still prevent refugees there from leaving the camp, he added.

The Rukban refugee camp was set up on the Syrian-Jordanian border in 2014 after Jordanian authorities closed the border for security concerns. The adjacent areas are controlled by illegal armed groups. The humanitarian situation in the camp is described as dire.