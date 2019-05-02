Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev forces shell Donetsk filter station, ceasefire control center says

World
May 02, 17:11 UTC+3 DONETSK

Eight munitions were fired, but no casualties have been reported

DONETSK, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces opened fire at the Donetsk water filter station on Thursday, and its workers are now hiding in a shelter, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said.

"At 13:15 p.m. the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire from the Avdeyevka settlement from the direction of Yasinovataya using 120mm mortars and also large-caliber machine guns. The Donetsk filter station came under fire," the JCCC said, according to the Donetsk News Agency.

Eight munitions were fired, but no casualties have been reported.

At the April 24 Contact Group’s meeting its participants failed to agree on an all-encompassing and lasting ceasefire. Russia’s envoy to the peace talks Boris Gryzlov said the Ukrainian delegation continued stonewalling the efforts on establishing a lasting ceasefire in Donbass and refused to coordinate additional measures on control over fulfilling the truce.

Ukraine crisis
ADVERTISEMENT