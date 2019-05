LONDON, May 2. /TASS/. The next hearing on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is scheduled for May 30, a TASS correspondent reported from the Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Presiding Judge Michael Snow also ruled that the expanded hearing on the Assange case will be held on June 12. The WikiLeaks founder said via a video link-up that he did not want to be extradited to the US.