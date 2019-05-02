Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido says young protester killed in anti-government rallies

CARACAS, May 2. /TASS/. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido stated on Wednesday that at least one person was killed during anti-government protests in the country.

"The dictatorship murdered a 24-year-old young man, who was expressing his wish to live in freedom," Guaido wrote in his Twitter account.

Efecto Cocuyo news web portal reported that the young man, who was taking part in anti-government protests, was killed on April 30. According to witnesses, he was killed by armed pro-government groups.

Protests erupted in Caracas and several other cities in Venezuela after a group of military servicemen sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. According to earlier reports, during the protests, which resulted in clashes with security forces, a few dozen people were injured in the capital of the country.

Guaido posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday urging the Venezuelan military to take to the streets in order to "end the usurpation" in the country. A group of military officers and head of the Popular Will party Leopoldo Lopez appeared Guaido’s video.

National Assembly’s deputy from the state of Miranda Manuela Bolivar stated on Wednesday night that at least 78 people were injured in clashes with law enforcers during anti-government protests in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and 89 more people were arrested.

Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez wrote on his Twitter account later on Wednesday that at least eight law enforcers were wounded in clashes with protesters.