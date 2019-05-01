Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

British PM dismisses defense secretary due to security leakage - PM’s office

World
May 01, 22:38 updated at: May 01, 22:39 UTC+3

Theresa May has appointed former Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt as new British Defense Secretary

Share
1 pages in this article
Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson

© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

LONDON, May 1. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Theresa May has dismissed Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson due to unauthorized security leakage from a session of the National Security Council (NSC), the prime minister’s office reported on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the Government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve in the role of Defense Secretary and as a member of her Cabinet. The Prime Minister’s decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorized disclosure of information from a meeting of the National Security Council," the statement said.

In her letter to Williamson May called the leakage unprecedented and deeply disappointing. The former defense secretary called the decision politically motivated and swore that neither he nor anyone from the ministry he headed was not involved in the security leakage, TV channel Sky News reported.

The new defense secretary

The prime minister’s office reported after that Theresa May appointed Penny Mordaunt as new Secretary of State for Defense. Mordaunt previously served as Secretary of State for International Development, which now heads former Minister of State for Prisons Rory Stewart.

Queen Elizabeth II was pleased to approve the appointment of Penny Mordaunt as Secretary of State for Defense, according to the statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
United Kingdom
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet
2
Putin simplifies Russian citizenship process for certain groups of Ukrainians
3
Lavrov in conversation with Pompeo blames US for support for attempted coup in Venezuela
4
Militants attacked Hmeymim airbase and Syrian forces in Latakia 12 times in April
5
US is trying to sow confusion and fear in Venezuela to demoralize its citizens - diplomat
6
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
7
Georgia’s opposition threatens to impeach president over refusal to host US military base
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT