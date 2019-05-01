Police tighten security ahead of anniversary of Odessa massacre

KIEV, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies have been put on alert ahead of the fifth anniversary of the tragedy that occurred in the southern city of Odessa.

Some 2,400 police, National Guard troops, special operations forces and rescuers will ensure order in the city on Thursday.

"The personnel is well-trained, they have enough equipment and special means to ensure the citizens’ security," the head of a local police department Oleg Bekhov said. Additional police forces from neighboring areas will be deployed to the city on Wednesday night.

A special access regime will be introduced near the Trade Union House and nearby areas.

On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian radical nationalists, including members of the Right Sector organization (outlawed in Russia) set fire to the Trade Union House in the city of Odessa, where protesters against the coup had found refuge. According to official estimates, the clashes killed 48 people, most of whom lost their lives in the Trade Union House tragedy, while 240 more people were reported to be injured in the inferno and its aftermath.