Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abkhazia calls for PACE’s balanced approach to assessing situation

World
May 01, 12:44 UTC+3 SUKHUM

According to the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry, PACE, which is designed to promote democratic values, "is turning into a tool of pressure against undesirable states"

Share
1 pages in this article

SUKHUM, May 1. /TASS/. The Abkhazian Foreign Ministry is calling on the leadership of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to stop making unfounded statements and show a balanced approach to assessing the situation in the republic.

PACE President Liliane Maury-Pasquier told the media during her visit to Georgia that there were alarming facts about the situation on the "occupied Georgian territories." She believes the solution to this problem is to build ties among people and hold dialogue. Maury-Pasquier emphasized that Strasbourg was not planning to put up with the "occupation of Georgian regions."

In comment on this statement, the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry said: "This PACE president’s statement clearly shows a biased and politicized approach of European structures towards the independent Republic of Abkhazia. We call for abstaining from momentary and unfounded statements and showing a balanced approach to assessing the situation in the Republic of Abkhazia."

According to the ministry, PACE, which is designed to promote democratic values, "is turning into a tool of pressure against undesirable states." The ministry also accused the organization’s leadership of double standards.

The ministry emphasizes that the people of Abkhazia fulfilled their right to independence and sovereignty, recognized in 2008 by Russia and other UN member-states, but the Council of Europe has been completely ignoring this.

"At Georgia’s suggestion, PACE prefers to fiddle with the absurd thesis on "the occupied territories." Meanwhile, the Council of Europe does not believe it is possible to listen to the Abkhazian side’s stance on the political aspect of the issue," it said.

"The humanitarian aspect is also viewed very unilaterally. While stating about "alarming facts from the occupied territories," European parliamentarians prefer to turn a blind eye to numerous facts when Georgian authorities violated the rights of Abkhazians," the ministry noted.

There is still no response to Abkhazia’s numerous attempts to settle the issue on the free travel of its citizens with national passports. "While turning a blind eye to this important aspect, European partners of Georgia continue blindly supporting the destructive line towards Abkhazia’s international isolation," it stressed.

Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and another former Georgian autonomous region of South Ossetia on August 26, 2008 after a five-day war. Overnight to August 8, 2008, Georgia attacked South Ossetia, prompting Moscow to defend civilians, many of whom held Russian citizenship.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat denies Pompeo’s claims that Moscow told Maduro to stay
2
Venezuela’s armed forces loyal to Maduro, says defense minister
3
Over 100,000 take part in May 1 demonstration in Moscow - police
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Criminal proceedings initiated over murder of father of MMA fighter Yunusilau
6
Putin calls on Zelensky to restore Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship
7
Growing Russian-Japanese cooperation meets bilateral interests, Putin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT