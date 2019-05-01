Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev forces shell western suburb of Donetsk from mortars

World
May 01, 11:55 UTC+3 DONETSK

A total of 33 mortar rounds with 120mm caliber were fired

DONETSK, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces shelled the western suburb of Donetsk on Wednesday, firing 33 mortar rounds, the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said.

"Between 4.54 a.m. and 5.50 a.m. the shellings carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Maryinka against the Trudovskaya coal mine village were recorded. A total of 33 mortar rounds with 120mm caliber were fired," the mission said, according to the Donetsk News Agency.

Over the past 24 hours, Kiev has violated ceasefire 12 times, firing 209 munitions at the DPR areas close to the contact line, Head of the DPR’s mission to JCCC Ruslan Yakubov said. The fire targeted outskirts of Donetsk and Gorlovka, and also two villages in the DPR’s south. The Kiev forces used mortars, armaments of armored fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

Now a spring truce is formally in force in Donbass, which took effect at midnight on March 8. The Kiev forces violated it five minutes after it had become effective.

Ukraine crisis
