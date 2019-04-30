Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Erdogan emphasize need for close coordination in Syria’s Idlib

World
April 30, 20:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, the two leaders held a telephone conversation

MOSCOW, April; 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have pointed to the need to continue closely coordinating the two countries’ activities in Syria’s Idlib province and emphasized the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday in a statement following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"The parties once again discussed the situation in Syria. In light of the 12th international meeting on Syria held in Nur-Sultan on April 25-26, they confirmed that launching a Syrian constitutional committee as soon as possible was a priority. At the same time, Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are to be respected," the statement reads.

In addition, the two presidents highlighted the need to continue closely coordinating the activities of Russia and Turkey in Syria’s Idlib province and take effective measures to suppress terrorist groups," the Kremlin press service added.

Besides, Putin and Erdogan exchanged views on the outcome of the eighth meeting of the Russian-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council held in Moscow on April 8. "They noted the importance of effective steps in implementing the agreements reached at the meeting, aimed at boosting trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as in promoting joint projects, particularly in the defense field," the statement says.

 

Persons
Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Countries
Syria
