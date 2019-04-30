Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Argentina, Chile, Peru voice support for Venezuelan opposition

World
April 30, 17:53 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said that "the Argentine people support the spirit of freedom that encourages the Venezuelans"

BUENOS AIRES, April 30. /TASS/. The governments of Argentina, Peru and Chile support the Venezuelan opposition led by Juan Guaido in its attempts to come to power, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"We fully support Interim President Juan Guaido in his fight to restore democracy in Venezuela. The regime of usurper and dictator Nicolas Maduro must come to an end," the statement reads.

Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie, in turn, said that "the Argentine people support the spirit of freedom that encourages the Venezuelans." "We are keeping an eye on today’s developments," he added.

"We confirm our full support for President Juan Guaido and democracy in Venezuela," Chilean President Sebastian Pinera wrote on Twitter, adding that "Maduro’s dictatorship must end peacefully and in accordance with the constitution."

Earlier on Tuesday, Guaido posted a video on Twitter, calling on the Venezuelan military to take to the streets to end the "usurpation." Venezuelan Foreign Minister Juan Arreaza later blamed the coup attempt on Colombia’s authorities.

Situation in Venezuela

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.

Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.

In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference. The United Nations secretary general, in turn, called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

