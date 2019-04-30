Latvia claims it spotted Russian warships near its borders

RIGA, April 30. /TASS/. The Latvian armed forces have allegedly identified three Russian warships near the Baltic republic’s borders.

A statement released by the Latvian Army on Tuesday claims that the Russian Navy’s amphibious assault ship Minsk, the frigate Boiky and the corvette Passat were spotted in Latvia’s exclusive economic zone 12 nautical miles off its territorial waters.

The Latvian authorities frequently claim that they ‘spot’ Russian warships off the Baltic state’s coasts and aircraft near Latvia’s airspace. As the Latvian Defense Ministry has alleged, Russian military planes and warships approached Latvia’s borders 209 times in 2016, over 270 times in 2015 and more than 250 times in 2014.

Russia has repeatedly stated that all flights by its military aircraft and the movements of its warships are performed in strict compliance with international law.