Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sri Lanka’s churches to renew Sunday services on May 5 — agency

World
April 30, 12:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Last week the National Security Council cancelled lessons at Sri Lanka’s schools and universities until May 6

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The first Sunday church services after a series of terror attacks will be held in Sri Lanka’s Catholic churches on May 5, Agence France-Presse (AFP) tweeted on Tuesday, citing a source.

Read also

Curfew lifted in eastern Sri Lanka

The country’s authorities earlier recommended the island churches suspending religious services until security conditions are improved in the country. Last week the National Security Council cancelled lessons at Sri Lanka’s schools and universities until May 6.

On April 21, the heaviest in the country’s history series of terror attacks occurred in Sri Lanka. Eight explosions shook the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, in particular in Catholic churches during Easter services and in hotels. It was earlier reported that 359 people were killed in the attacks, but it later emerged that physicians set these figures too high by mistake. According to latest information, about 250 people were killed in the terror attacks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
2
Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas
3
Soviet and Russian aircraft designer Genrikh Novozhilov dies aged 93 — source
4
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
7
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT