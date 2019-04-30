Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Next meeting on Kosovo will be held in Paris on July 1 or 2 — Serbian president

World
April 30, 2:22 UTC+3

On 21 November 2018 Kosovo introduced 100% tariffs on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Share
1 pages in this article
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

© EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

BELGRADE, April 30. /TASS/. The next meeting on Kosovo settlement will be held in Paris on July 1 or 2, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Monday after the summit of Western Balkan countries in Berlin.

Read also

Russia to continue supporting Serbia on Kosovo issue, ambassador says

"The next meeting on the issue of dialogue will be held in Paris on July 1 or July 2," Tanjug news agency quoted Vucic as saying.

Vucic added that the Serbian delegation held "several difficult meetings" at the summit of Western Balkan countries. The Serbian president also thanked German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron for their mediator efforts. "They tried to find a solution for continuing dialogue in order to facilitate stabilization on the Balkans," Vucic noted.

Talking about tariffs introduced by Kosovo earlier, the Serbian president said that "it was more important for some to keep the tariffs rather than maintain dialogue."

On 21 November 2018 Kosovo introduced 100% tariffs on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kosovo's government later expanded tariffs to all goods from Serbia, even those that were not produced in Serbia. The European Union called for lifting tariffs but made no practical steps to convince Kosovo to abandon restrictive measures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT