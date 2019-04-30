US hampering Russia’s work in UN by denying visas, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The US is hampering Russia’s participation in the activities of the United Nations through manipulating the visa procedures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday citing Washington’s refusal to issue a visa to the head of the Russian delegation to a session of the UN Disarmament Commission.

This time, the US Embassy has denied a visa to a Russian expert on chemical weapons, UN Secretary General’s adviser from Russia Dmitry Poklonsky, who was supposed to address a special briefing at a session of the UN Security Council on April 25.

"The US is continuously manipulating the visa procedures, preventing Russia’s normal participation in the activities of the organization, although it pledged to ensure full possibilities for that to all states," the foreign ministry said in the commentary.

The US "is unscrupulous towards its commitment as the host of the UN headquarters in New York," using this situation "for its own foreign policy purposes".

By preventing the arrival of a chemical expert, "the US authorities were obviously seeking not to allow objective information about the developments in Douma, of which they absolutely groundlessly accused the Syrian authorities, to be heard at the UN," the ministry added.

Washington does not want the global community to see that the US aggression against Syria was carried out under a fake pretext and came as a gross violation of international law, the foreign ministry concluded