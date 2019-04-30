Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US hampering Russia’s work in UN by denying visas, says Foreign Ministry

World
April 30, 3:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US Embassy earlier denied a visa to a Russian expert on chemical weapons, UN Secretary General’s adviser from Russia Dmitry Poklonsky

Share
1 pages in this article
The Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The US is hampering Russia’s participation in the activities of the United Nations through manipulating the visa procedures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday citing Washington’s refusal to issue a visa to the head of the Russian delegation to a session of the UN Disarmament Commission.

Read also

US red tape over visa issuance forced Russia out of Youth Weightlifting World Championship

This time, the US Embassy has denied a visa to a Russian expert on chemical weapons, UN Secretary General’s adviser from Russia Dmitry Poklonsky, who was supposed to address a special briefing at a session of the UN Security Council on April 25.

"The US is continuously manipulating the visa procedures, preventing Russia’s normal participation in the activities of the organization, although it pledged to ensure full possibilities for that to all states," the foreign ministry said in the commentary.

The US "is unscrupulous towards its commitment as the host of the UN headquarters in New York," using this situation "for its own foreign policy purposes".

By preventing the arrival of a chemical expert, "the US authorities were obviously seeking not to allow objective information about the developments in Douma, of which they absolutely groundlessly accused the Syrian authorities, to be heard at the UN," the ministry added.

Washington does not want the global community to see that the US aggression against Syria was carried out under a fake pretext and came as a gross violation of international law, the foreign ministry concluded

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
United Nations Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT