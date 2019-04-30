Defense ministers of SCO countries condemn unilateral build-up of missile defense systems

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. The defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries have spoken against unilateral build-up of missile defense systems by certain countries.

"The defense ministers confirm that unilateral and unlimited build-up of missile defense systems by certain countries undermines international security and destabilizes the situation in the world," they said in a communique signed after the session of the Council of SCO Defense Ministers in Bishkek.

"It is unacceptable to ensure one's own security at the expense of other countries' security," the communique added.

The defense ministers of SCO member countries also signed four documents, including a plan for cooperation between the defense ministries for 2020-2022.

The session in Bishkek was attended by the defense ministers of Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The defense minister of Belarus participated in the session as an honorary guest.