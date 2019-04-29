Militants in Syria shell Hama, Latakia provinces, Aleppo — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Militants have shelled several settlements in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia, as well as an area of the Aleppo city during the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Monday.

"During the day, militants have shelled the settlements of Skalbia and Masasna in the Hama province, Ruaiset-Iskander in the Latakia province, as well as the area of the research center in Aleppo," Kupchishin said.

He added that officers from the Russian reconciliation center have carried out two humanitarian operations in the settlement of Misraba in the Damascus province and Maarin al-Jebal in the Hama province, distributing one tonne of food packages among the local population.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning back to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.