Russian envoy calls for stepping up efforts on Palestinian-Israeli settlement

World
April 29, 21:39 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Vasily Nebenzya said a visiting diplomatic mission in the Middle East could help strengthen cooperation between the Security Council and the parties to the conflict

UNITED NATIONS, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has pointed to the need to intensify joint diplomatic efforts to implement the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"It is essential to step up joint diplomatic efforts as soon as possible to prevent the failure of the international community’s efforts to ensure conditions for the implementation of the only viable two-state solution as a result of direct negotiations between Palestine and Israel," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

According to Nebenzya, a visiting diplomatic mission in the Middle East could help strengthen cooperation between the Security Council and the parties to the conflict.

"We call on our colleagues in the Security Council to think about creative approaches to restarting our work on the Middle East settlement," he added.

Nebenzya stressed though that "any ideas should take into account the agreed settlement parameters, including the Arab Peace Initiative approved by the Arab states’ leaders, in which an important ‘land for peace’ principle is enshrined."

"In light of that, we want to reaffirm that the Golan Heights are certainly Syria’s territory, which were occupied by Israel as a result of the 1967 war and were illegally annexed by it 14 years later," the diplomat concluded.

