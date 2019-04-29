Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN envoy hash over CAR settlement

World
April 29, 21:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Vershinin confirmed that Russia is willing to send peacekeepers to CAR in accordance with the Russian President’s instruction

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN General-Secretary special envoy and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) Mankeur Ndiaye discussed the steps to normalize the situation in this African country.

"A comprehensive exchange of opinions on the issues of peaceful settlement in CAR took place. The special emphasis was put on the need to fully implement the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation that was signed on February 6, 2019 in Bangui, the capital of the republic," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. "The diplomats also discussed the scope of the UN peacekeeping mission to the country, including the realization of tasks on accompanying the political process, support for the mixed units that include former combatants, security reform and disarmament process implementation, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation."

Vershinin confirmed that Russia is willing to send peacekeepers to CAR in accordance with the Russian President’s instruction. Moreover, the diplomats touched upon the issues of the MINUSCA cooperation with Russia that provides military-technical assistance to CAR on the bilateral basis.

According to the Russian President’s instruction, the Foreign Ministry, as well as the Defense Ministry must notify the UN Secretariat that the country is ready to send up to 30 Russian servicemen to MINUSCA as liaison officers, military observers and staff officers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
United Nations
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT