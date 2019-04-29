Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN envoy hash over CAR settlement

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN General-Secretary special envoy and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) Mankeur Ndiaye discussed the steps to normalize the situation in this African country.

"A comprehensive exchange of opinions on the issues of peaceful settlement in CAR took place. The special emphasis was put on the need to fully implement the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation that was signed on February 6, 2019 in Bangui, the capital of the republic," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. "The diplomats also discussed the scope of the UN peacekeeping mission to the country, including the realization of tasks on accompanying the political process, support for the mixed units that include former combatants, security reform and disarmament process implementation, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation."

Vershinin confirmed that Russia is willing to send peacekeepers to CAR in accordance with the Russian President’s instruction. Moreover, the diplomats touched upon the issues of the MINUSCA cooperation with Russia that provides military-technical assistance to CAR on the bilateral basis.

According to the Russian President’s instruction, the Foreign Ministry, as well as the Defense Ministry must notify the UN Secretariat that the country is ready to send up to 30 Russian servicemen to MINUSCA as liaison officers, military observers and staff officers.