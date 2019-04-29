Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev’s resolutions in UNESCO on Crimea bear no relation to reality, says Lavrov

World
April 29, 20:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minister pointed out that attempts to politicize the UNESCO activities, "to use it [UNESCO] to get back at the unwelcome states" have been multiplying recently

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The resolutions that the Ukrainian authorities are promoting in UNESCO do not correspond to reality in any way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a general meeting of the Russian commission on UNESCO which was organized to mark the 65th anniversary of Russia’s admission to the organization.

"We are deeply concerned by Kiev ramming its resolutions on Crimea through the UNESCO executive bodies, which bear no relation to the reality on the peninsula," he said.

The minister pointed out that attempts to politicize the UNESCO activities, "to use it [UNESCO] to get back at the unwelcome states" have been multiplying recently. "We are witnessing these attempts in sports and anti-doping actions, when momentary intentions prevail over the Olympic ideals, over the fair play principles," Lavrov added.

