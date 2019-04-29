Shanghai security bloc highly praises Russia’s anti-terror operation in Syria

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. The defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states highly praised Russia’s anti-terror operation in Syria, according to a final communique released on Monday.

"The defense ministers highly praised the role of the Russian Federation in fighting international terrorist forces in Syria, wiping out terrorist organizations active on the territory of that country, providing humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people and rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure," says the document signed by the participants in the regular session of the SCO Council of Defense Ministers held in Bishkek on April 29.

The SCO member states intend to continue joint efforts to fight terrorism, extremism, separatism and illegal trade in arms and narcotic drugs, the final communique says.

The Bishkek meeting was attended by the defense chiefs of Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The defense minister of Belarus was invited to the SCO meeting as an honored guest. The meeting’s participants signed four documents, including a plan of cooperation of the defense ministers from the eight states for 2020-2022.