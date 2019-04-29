Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US knows well what White Helmets do in Syria, says Russian analyst

World
April 29, 18:51 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The US government has no illusions about what the non-governmental organization White Helmets does in Syria, the director of Russia’s Foundation for the Study of Democracy, Maxim Grigoriev, told a news conference in Washington on Monday. He presented a report saying that the White Helmets were heavily involved in various criminal activities in Syria.

"I am certain that the US administration has no illusions about what the White Helmets really are," Grigoriev said.

In his opinion, the US authorities are informed about the criminal activities of the White Helmets as well as about the fact that Syrian armed opposition groups trained by US military instructors several years ago joined the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).

Countries
Syria
