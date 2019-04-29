Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to continue interfering in US elections, Pompeo says

World
April 29, 17:43 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Russia has been a threat to the US elections since 1974, the US Secretary of State said

Share
1 pages in this article
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. Russia has been and will continue to interfere in US elections but it is not the only country acting this way, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said at an event hosted by The Hill newspaper on Monday.

Read also
US President Donald Trump

Trump says Russia did not affect 2016 US presidential election

"Because of the nature of this city [Washington], this gets reduced to this little tiny notion that it’s just Russia and it’s just election interference that proves the challenge. The threats are much broader, it’s not only our electoral system - it’s infrastructure, it’s our telecommunications network, it’s our financial systems," Pompeo said.

"We have a duty to protect them and not only from the Russians either - the Chinese are active, the Iranians are active, we have non-state actors who are also active," the US secretary of state added.

"Is it fair to say that Russia is still a threat to American elections? Sure, of course. But that’s what I’m saying - they’ve been a threat to our elections since 1974 too, and they interfered in our elections in the 80s. And we should expect in 2050 that Russians will be at it still," Pompeo emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT