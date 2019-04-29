Russia to continue interfering in US elections, Pompeo says

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. Russia has been and will continue to interfere in US elections but it is not the only country acting this way, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said at an event hosted by The Hill newspaper on Monday.

"Because of the nature of this city [Washington], this gets reduced to this little tiny notion that it’s just Russia and it’s just election interference that proves the challenge. The threats are much broader, it’s not only our electoral system - it’s infrastructure, it’s our telecommunications network, it’s our financial systems," Pompeo said.

"We have a duty to protect them and not only from the Russians either - the Chinese are active, the Iranians are active, we have non-state actors who are also active," the US secretary of state added.

"Is it fair to say that Russia is still a threat to American elections? Sure, of course. But that’s what I’m saying - they’ve been a threat to our elections since 1974 too, and they interfered in our elections in the 80s. And we should expect in 2050 that Russians will be at it still," Pompeo emphasized.