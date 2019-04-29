Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some 50 countries join FSB’s terrorism database

World
April 29, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

However, key Western countries haven’t done this so far, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Nearly 50 countries have joined the database of terrorist organizations created by Russia’s Federal Security Service, but key Western countries haven’t done this so far, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Monday.

Read also

Number of terrorism-related crimes in Russia decreased 100 times in 10 years

"For many years, our Federal Security Service has been developing a special project: a database has been created on foreign terrorists and militants. Some 50 countries and 12 international organizations are taking part in this base, but no key Western countries are seen in this project now," Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted that the goal of this database is to track movements of foreign terrorists and militants across the world.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow is concerned as the initiative on setting up a global anti-terrorist front under the UN auspices, put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015, has not been backed by Western colleagues. "It is well known that the West often uses double standards in the war on terror," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
2
Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas
3
Soviet and Russian aircraft designer Genrikh Novozhilov dies aged 93 — source
4
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
7
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT