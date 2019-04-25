Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Death toll in Sri Lankan attacks around 250, not 359 — media

World
April 25, 23:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sri Lanka's deputy defense minister Ruwan Wijewardene told Reuters that the death toll had been revised down to 253 "due to inaccurate figures provided by the country's morgues"

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. The death toll in Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka stands at around 250 people, not 359 reported earlier, Reuters said on Thursday citing a health official.

"It could be 250 or 260. I can't exactly say. There are so many body parts and it is difficult to give a precise figure," director general of Sri Lanka's health services Anil Jasignhe told Reuters in a phone interview.

Sri Lanka's deputy defense minister Ruwan Wijewardene told Reuters that the death toll had been revised down to 253 "due to inaccurate figures provided by the country's morgues."

On April 21 Sri Lanka was hit by the worst series of terrorist attacks in its history. A total of eight explosions rocked the cities of Colombo, Negambo and Batticaloa. Perpetrators targeted Catholic churches and hotels on Easter Sunday. Among perpetrators were Sri Lankan citizens who carried out suicide bombings.

