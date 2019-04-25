Strikes against Idlib terrorists will continue, says Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, April 25. /TASS/. The strikes against terrorists in Syria’s Idlib will continue, Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev stated on Thursday on the outcomes of the first day of Syria talks.

"The strikes in Idlib are delivered strictly with the aim to eliminate underground terrorist groups holed up in there," he said. "These military operations are planned and held in such a way as not to harm civilians. This concerns the latest strikes against the Al-Nusra Front (outlawed in Russia - TASS)."

"Such surgical, planned strikes will continue," the envoy stated.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, terrorists control over 99% of the Idlib province.

Four de-escalation zones were set up in Syria in compliance with the agreement reached at the Astana talks in May 2017 by representatives of Russia, Iran and Turkey. The territory of three of them was placed under the control of the Syrian authorities in 2018. The fourth zone located in the province of Idlib and parts of the neighboring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo is still outside the government’s control and most of its territory has been seized by Jabhat al-Nusra.