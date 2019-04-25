Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zelensky still sees future presidency as next season of his sitcom — director Mikhalkov

World
April 25, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nikita Mikhalkov wished Zelensky success as Ukraine’s new president

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Zelensky

Vladimir Zelensky

© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s president-elect Vladimir Zelensky still sees his current situation as a new season of his sitcom the Servant of the People, in which he played the part of an ordinary school teacher whom the power of fate propelled to the seat of the head of state, Russia’s film director Nikita Mikhalkov said on Thursday.

"For the time being he still has the illusion he keeps rehearsing next episodes for the Servant of the People, while staying unaware of the tremendous burden placed on his shoulders. I’m dead certain he still has an actor’s vision of what is in store for him. He has Donbass, he has the Right Sector (extremist organization outlawed in Russia) and the law on the exclusiveness of the Ukrainian language to confront," Mikhalkov told a news conference in reply to a TASS question.

Read also
Vladimir Zelensky

Putin to build relations with Ukraine taking into account Zelensky’s actions — Kremlin

"I absolutely agree with the Russian president in the sense Zelensky’s election heralded the collapse of what [the incumbent president Pyotr] Poroshenko has been doing all along. But I’m not certain that Zelensky will be able to correct this. Whatever the case, he was elected as an alternative to what has been so far."

Mikhalkov wished Zelensky success as Ukraine’s new president.

Vladimir Zelensky won a landslide victory in the Ukrainian presidential election runoff last Sunday by a 73.33% vote majority, slightly outperforming even his fictional character in the Servant of the People comedy - the top-rated television series in 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
13
Burnt heart of Paris: fierce blaze tears through 850-year-old iconic Notre Dame Cathedral
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT