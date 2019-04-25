Russia’s military police tasked with peacekeeping missions in Syria — top brass

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian military police in Syria primarily deals with peacekeeping missions, Head of the Main Military Police Department at Russia’s Defense Ministry Lieutenant-General Vladimir Ivanovsky told TASS on the sidelines of the 8th Moscow International Security Conference on Thursday.

"First of all, this is peacekeeping activity," he stressed.

"This activity is linked with monitoring the ceasefire, providing for humanitarian actions, accompanying UN convoys and solving other tasks," the general specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported in February that about 60% of the military police personnel had gained their experience in Syria.

The Eighth Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on April 23-25. The agenda includes crucial issues related to international security, and the sides will exchange views on modern military dangers and threats, including improving the arms control system. The participants will also discuss the situation in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The defense ministers from at least 35 countries and more than 1,000 experts from over 100 countries are taking part in the event.