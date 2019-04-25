Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s military police tasked with peacekeeping missions in Syria — top brass

World
April 25, 12:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported in February that about 60% of the military police personnel had gained their experience in Syria

© AP Photo/Nataliya Vasilyeva

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian military police in Syria primarily deals with peacekeeping missions, Head of the Main Military Police Department at Russia’s Defense Ministry Lieutenant-General Vladimir Ivanovsky told TASS on the sidelines of the 8th Moscow International Security Conference on Thursday.

