Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kim Jong-un hopes that his dialogue with Putin will continue as fruitful and constructive

World
April 25, 10:30 UTC+3

The North Korean leader thanked Putin for finding time for a meeting and a thorough conversation in his tight schedule

Share
1 pages in this article
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hopes that his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin that started as constructive will continue to be so, he said, opening the Russian-North Korean expanded negotiations.

Read also

Putin calls conversation with Kim Jong-un thorough

"We just exchanged our positions with you, Mr President, in a face-to-face conversation on issues of mutual interest, on all major problems. I thank you for the splendid time and I hope that our negotiations will continue in the same way, as fruitful and constructive," the North Korean leader said.

"I came to Russia to exchange opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which is one of the major problems on the current international agenda, as well as discuss ways to peacefully settle this issue and exchange opinions on the development of our bilateral relations in accordance with the demands of the new century," he said.

The North Korean leader thanked Putin for finding time for a meeting and a thorough conversation in his tight schedule. He also conveyed warm greetings from North Korea’s government and people to his Russian counterpart and "dear Russian friends." Kim Jong-un highlighted that his delegation is glad to visit Russia, which he called "a friendly great neighbor."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
13
Burnt heart of Paris: fierce blaze tears through 850-year-old iconic Notre Dame Cathedral
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
2
Russia ready for dialogue on nuclear disarmament, no one has started talks - Kremlin aide
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Hungary, Slovakia brace for end of gas supplies via Ukraine
5
China cautious over cooperation with Russia over anti-Russian sanctions - Kremlin
6
Senator upbeat on enhancing Eurasian partnership between Russia and China
7
Russian military to get first upgraded Tupolev-160M bomber in 2021
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT