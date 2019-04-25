Kim Jong-un hopes that his dialogue with Putin will continue as fruitful and constructive

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hopes that his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin that started as constructive will continue to be so, he said, opening the Russian-North Korean expanded negotiations.

"We just exchanged our positions with you, Mr President, in a face-to-face conversation on issues of mutual interest, on all major problems. I thank you for the splendid time and I hope that our negotiations will continue in the same way, as fruitful and constructive," the North Korean leader said.

"I came to Russia to exchange opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which is one of the major problems on the current international agenda, as well as discuss ways to peacefully settle this issue and exchange opinions on the development of our bilateral relations in accordance with the demands of the new century," he said.

The North Korean leader thanked Putin for finding time for a meeting and a thorough conversation in his tight schedule. He also conveyed warm greetings from North Korea’s government and people to his Russian counterpart and "dear Russian friends." Kim Jong-un highlighted that his delegation is glad to visit Russia, which he called "a friendly great neighbor."