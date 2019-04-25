Kim Jong-un hopes his meeting with Putin to help ease Korean tensions

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Thursday he hoped the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help improve the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"I hope that our meeting, Mr. President, would be useful for deepening and developing the traditionally friendly and deep-rooted relations between North Korea and Russia," he said. "The situation on the Korean Peninsula is of great interest to the entire international community. I hope that our talks will become an important event to assess the situation together and exchange opinions."

"I hope we will have a substantial exchange of opinions," the North Korean leader went on. "We will," Putin replied.

Opening the bilateral meeting, Kim Jong-un thanked his Russian counterpart for organizing the talks and for Putin’s readiness to find the time for the meeting in his hectic schedule. He also thanked Putin for his 2018 re-election as the Russian president, after which he would continue his "successful work to build a strong Russia."