Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Status quo in Idlib unsustainable — Russian diplomat

World
April 25, 6:30 UTC+3 UN

Russia continues to work with its Turkish partners in order to forge a sustainable solution to the issue

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, April 25. /TASS/. The present-day situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, where militants continue to attack pro-government forces, is unsustainable, Russia’s deputy UN envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, told the UN Security Council session on humanitarian situation in Syria.

Read also
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (left)

Assad, Russian defense minister discuss situation in Idlib — SANA

"The situation in Idlib remains unstable. Militants of the former Nusrah group (the Jabhat al-Nusrah terrorist group outlawed in Russia), which transformed into a group of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, continue their attacks on the government forces," the diplomat said on Wednesday. "We don’t know for how long this status quo may continue. Frankly, it seems unsustainable to us."

Russia continues to work with its Turkish partners in order to forge a sustainable solution to the Idlib issue, he said.

The diplomat added that militant groups currently active in the province "attack indiscriminately, targeting civilian infrastructure" and killing civilians.

"False human rights activists from the White Helmets organization have been preparing more provocations in order to accuse the legitimate government of using chemical agents," he said.

Four de-escalation zones were set up in Syria in compliance with the agreement reached at the Astana talks in May 2017 by representatives of Russia, Iran and Turkey. The territory of three of them was placed under the control of the Syrian authorities in 2018. The fourth zone located in the province of Idlib and parts of the neighboring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo is still outside the government’s control and most of its territory has been seized by Jabhat al-Nusra.

Deputy Head of the Main Operations Department at Russia’s General Staff Lieutenant-General Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov said on Wednesday that militants currently control 99% of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
13
Burnt heart of Paris: fierce blaze tears through 850-year-old iconic Notre Dame Cathedral
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
2
Russia ready for dialogue on nuclear disarmament, no one has started talks - Kremlin aide
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Hungary, Slovakia brace for end of gas supplies via Ukraine
5
China cautious over cooperation with Russia over anti-Russian sanctions - Kremlin
6
Senator upbeat on enhancing Eurasian partnership between Russia and China
7
Russian military to get first upgraded Tupolev-160M bomber in 2021
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT