Russia, Syria plan to hold international conference on refugees

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia and Syria plan to hold an international conference on refugees in Damascus to encourage the return of Syrians to their home country, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Command Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, has said.

"The work to put into practice the idea of holding an international conference on refugees in Damascus is being carried out in close cooperation with our Syrian colleagues and with the help of diplomats," Mizintsev told the 8th Moscow International Security Conference on Wednesday.

He said the process of Syrian refugees’ return has already been launched, and more than 1.7 people have already returned to their homes.

"This includes over 1.29 million of internally displaced persons and more than 429,000 refugees from foreign states," he said.

The majority of refugees are returning via Syria’s border with Jordan and Lebanon.

The Russian defense official also called upon the international community to assist in preparing the conference and to take part in it.

"We call upon everyone who cares about the fate of ordinary Syrians to actively participate in this process," he said.