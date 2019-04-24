About 2,000 refugees leave Syria’s Rukban camp in 24 hours - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. More than 2,000 people have left Syria’s Rukban refugee camp thanks to the efforts of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, the center’s chief Viktor Kupchishin said on Wednesday, adding that the refugees have received humanitarian aid and medical assistance.

"On April 23, 1,983 refugees have left the Rukban camp via a humanitarian corridor through the Jleb checkpoint," he said. "All refugees leaving the camp have received medical assistance. They were provided with food and basic necessities."

The general added that since the Jleb checkpoint had become operational, 7,434 refugees managed to leave the camp.

The general noted that the Syrian government continues to grant amnesty to people that had avoided military service, including refugees and former fighters. As of April 23, 57,718 Syrians have been granted amnesty.

The center’s chief added that the militants continue to violate the ceasefire in several provinces of the country, namely, Aleppo, Latakia and Idlib.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.