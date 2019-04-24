Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US cash aid for Syria ends up in terrorists’ hands, says Russian Defense Ministry

World
April 24, 19:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The chief of Russia’s National Defense Command Center pointed out that the United States was acting exclusively in its own interests and exerting pressure on the distribution of funds being provided

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Part of the funds US provides ostensibly for aid to Syria in reality is used to fund the armed opposition and stage more provocations, including some involving chemical weapons, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Command Center, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev told the 8th Moscow International Security Conference.

Part of the funds [provided by the United States for Syria] is spent on supporting groups hostile to the Syrian authorities and on further provocations, including those involving chemical weapons, which White Helmets members stage from time to time, Mizintsev said.

He pointed out that the United States was acting exclusively in its own interests and exerting strong pressure on the distribution of funds being provided.

"As a result the Syrian government and, consequently, the people of Syria get nothing of that aid," he said.

Moreover, Washington refuses to recognize Damascus’s efforts for putting life back on the peace track and continues to destabilize both the situation in the country and the region and Syria’s legitimate authorities.

"An example of this can be seen in the 55-kilometer zone illegally occupied by the United States around Al Tanf, where US-sponsored heavily armed militants under the control of Mahavir as-Saura (one of the brigades of the so-called Free Syrian Army - TASS) rule the roost and prevent the dissolution of the refugee camp Rukban - a hotbed of violence and crime on the Syrian-Jordanian border," Mizintsev said.

The United States finds it ever more difficult to find excuses for its presence in Syrian territory without the proper permission from the country’s government, while its statements about the region’s protection from terrorism do not hold water. The government forces "are capable of resisting any terrorists on their own," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
13
Burnt heart of Paris: fierce blaze tears through 850-year-old iconic Notre Dame Cathedral
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
2
Russia ready for dialogue on nuclear disarmament, no one has started talks - Kremlin aide
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Hungary, Slovakia brace for end of gas supplies via Ukraine
5
China cautious over cooperation with Russia over anti-Russian sanctions - Kremlin
6
Senator upbeat on enhancing Eurasian partnership between Russia and China
7
Russian military to get first upgraded Tupolev-160M bomber in 2021
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT