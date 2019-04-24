Apple promises to settle issue of Crimea display on maps by May 10

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Apple promises to eliminate inaccuracies when displaying geographic sovereignty of Crimea and Sevastopol in the Maps application by May 10, the State Duma Committee for Security and Corruption Control told TASS on Wednesday.

"They said everything will be ready on May 10 at the earliest," the source said. The delay is related to improvement of the weather display program, he noted. "It will be possible to speak about the results after May 10," the Committee said.

The State Duma earlier asked Apple to eliminate inaccuracies when displaying geological sovereignty of Crimea and Sevastopol in the application.