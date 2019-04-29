World leaders and royals on the dance floor

Russian President Vladimir Putin dancing with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl during her wedding to Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, Austria, 2018
© EPA-EFE/ROLAND SCHLAGER/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dancing with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station in London, UK, 2017
© Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
British Prime Minister Theresa May dancing with pupils at the ID Mkize secondary school in Cape Town, South Africa, 2018
© AP Photo
Britain's Prince Charles dancing to traditional Greek music in the town of Arhanes, Crete, Greece, 2018
© AP Photo/Michael Varaklas
US President Donald Trump dancing with First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, USA, January 2017
© EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dancing during the "Red Cross Gala" in Monaco, 2012
© AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, Pool
Britain's Prince Harry dancing during a visit to the non-governmental organization RISE in Kingston, Jamaica, 2012
© AP Photo/Collin Reid
Danish Crown Princess Mary dancing with children outside a school in the Ongako IDP camp near Gulu in Uganda, 2008
© AP Photo/POLFOTO, Tariq Mikkel Khan
Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn dancing with children of Zhuang ethnic group at Tunli Village of Napo County, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 2006
© AP Photo/Xinhua, Liu Guangming
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a hand gesture used in Indian classical dance during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai, India, 2013
© AP Photo/Indranil Mukherjee, Pool