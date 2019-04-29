Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World leaders and royals on the dance floor

World
April 29, 17:10 UTC+3

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29

Russian President Vladimir Putin dancing with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl during her wedding to Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, Austria, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin dancing with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl during her wedding to Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, Austria, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin dancing with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl during her wedding to Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, Austria, 2018
© EPA-EFE/ROLAND SCHLAGER/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dancing with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station in London, UK, 2017
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dancing with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station in London, UK, 2017
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dancing with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station in London, UK, 2017
© Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
British Prime Minister Theresa May dancing with pupils at the ID Mkize secondary school in Cape Town, South Africa, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May dancing with pupils at the ID Mkize secondary school in Cape Town, South Africa, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May dancing with pupils at the ID Mkize secondary school in Cape Town, South Africa, 2018
© AP Photo
Britain's Prince Charles dancing to traditional Greek music in the town of Arhanes, Crete, Greece, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles dancing to traditional Greek music in the town of Arhanes, Crete, Greece, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles dancing to traditional Greek music in the town of Arhanes, Crete, Greece, 2018
© AP Photo/Michael Varaklas
US President Donald Trump dancing with First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, USA, January 2017
US President Donald Trump dancing with First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, USA, January 2017
US President Donald Trump dancing with First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, USA, January 2017
© EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dancing during the "Red Cross Gala" in Monaco, 2012
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dancing during the "Red Cross Gala" in Monaco, 2012
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dancing during the "Red Cross Gala" in Monaco, 2012
© AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, Pool
Britain's Prince Harry dancing during a visit to the non-governmental organization RISE in Kingston, Jamaica, 2012
Britain's Prince Harry dancing during a visit to the non-governmental organization RISE in Kingston, Jamaica, 2012
Britain's Prince Harry dancing during a visit to the non-governmental organization RISE in Kingston, Jamaica, 2012
© AP Photo/Collin Reid
Danish Crown Princess Mary dancing with children outside a school in the Ongako IDP camp near Gulu in Uganda, 2008
Danish Crown Princess Mary dancing with children outside a school in the Ongako IDP camp near Gulu in Uganda, 2008
Danish Crown Princess Mary dancing with children outside a school in the Ongako IDP camp near Gulu in Uganda, 2008
© AP Photo/POLFOTO, Tariq Mikkel Khan
Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn dancing with children of Zhuang ethnic group at Tunli Village of Napo County, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 2006
Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn dancing with children of Zhuang ethnic group at Tunli Village of Napo County, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 2006
Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn dancing with children of Zhuang ethnic group at Tunli Village of Napo County, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 2006
© AP Photo/Xinhua, Liu Guangming
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a hand gesture used in Indian classical dance during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai, India, 2013
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a hand gesture used in Indian classical dance during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai, India, 2013
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attempts a hand gesture used in Indian classical dance during a visit to the Asha Sadan children's home in Mumbai, India, 2013
© AP Photo/Indranil Mukherjee, Pool
ADVERTISEMENT