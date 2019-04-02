Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainians expect peace in Donbass from new president, says politician

World
April 02, 21:17 UTC+3 KIEV

Head of the political council of the party Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk said his peaceful plan is supported in the self-proclaimed republics and in Moscow

KIEV, April 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s citizens expect the new Ukrainian president to stop the conflict in Donbass and settle peace in the country, head of the political council of the party Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk said on 112 Ukraine TV channel live on Tuesday.

"What should any president who will be elected on April 21 do? He should do everything for peace in Donbass and a ceasefire. It is his obligation and it is the main expectations of our citizens from the future president, just like from the future parliamentary election," the politician said. He noted that "the practical plan to settle the situation in Donbass," that he had previously developed, fully corresponds to the Minsk agreements and stipulates specific actions in this area, including providing an autonomous status that is stipulated by the country’s Constitution to certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Medvedchuk highlighted that his peaceful plan is supported in the self-proclaimed republics and in Moscow and stated that the new Ukrainian president should sit down for negotiations and do everything "to make peace a reality."

"Five years of combat actions, political chattering and promises that led to nothing are enough. There is a real mechanism, and it should be used," he said, highlighting that he views the idea of a peacemaking mission in Donbass with skepticism. The Ukrainian presidential election was held on March 31. The runoff election for candidate from the Servant of the People party Vladimir Zelensky and incumbent president Pyotr Poroshenko will be held on April 21.

